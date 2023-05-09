Bengal Governor, CM pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 162nd birth anniversary. A poet, author, playwright, music composer, painter, philosopher and social reformer, Tagore was the first Asian to win a Nobel Prize in literature for his collection of poems-‘Gitanjali’.

''Dr CV Ananda Bose remembers Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the literary giant, philosopher, & Nobel laureate on his birthday. Gurudev's timeless works continue to resonate with us, inspiring generations to embrace life's complexities with grace & dignity and celebrate the beauty of life,'' the Raj Bhavan said in a tweet. Remembering the Nobel laureate, Banerjee said that Tagore's contribution to literature and art has shaped the rich cultural heritage of the state and inspired many across the globe.

''I pay my humble tribute to Gurudeb Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. His great contribution to literature and art has shaped our rich cultural heritage and inspired many across the globe. May his teachings and philosophy continue to guide us all,'' Banerjee tweeted.

Tagore was born on the 25th day of ‘Boisakh’ in the year 1348, as per the Bengali calendar.

