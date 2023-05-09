Left Menu

Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill all set to play pivotal roles in 'The Life of Chuck'

Actor Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill are all set to join the cast of author Stephen King's adaption 'The Life of Chuck' which definitely increases the wait for the movie among fans.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 20:59 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Actor Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill are all set to join the cast of author Stephen King's adaption 'The Life of Chuck' which definitely increases the wait for the movie among fans. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Mike Flanagan is directing, scripting and producing alongside fellow producer Trevor Macy. Mike Flanagan is famous for movies like 'Doctor Sleep' and 'The Haunting of Hill House.'

Hiddleston will be playing the titular role in the movie as Hamill joins the part of Albie. The project will be a treat to watch for the fans of 'Star Wars' (features Mark as Luke Skywalker) and 'Avengers' (Tom is known for his evil character of Loki) as this unexpected crossover of their favourite actors may look intriguing to the world. The script adapted earlier to the WGA strike, has been in the works for several months.

The project is based on the short story from King's 2020 anthology 'If It Bleeds'. 'The Life of Chuck' is three separate stories connected to narrate the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumour at 39 and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house, as reported by Deadline. The movie will open at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival by production house Filmnation among numerous other hot projects on the slate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

