Candice Bergen, Gloria Steinem board season 2 of 'And Just Like That...'

She has taken on a new beau, her podcast producer Franklyn Ivan Hernandez. Victor Garber, Oliver Hudson and Gary Dourdon also round out the cast of the comedy dramas upcoming chapter.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-05-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:30 IST
Veteran actor Candice Bergen and journalist-activist Gloria Steinem are set to star in the second season of ''And Just Like That...'', the spin-off of the classic HBO show ''Sex and the City''.

According to website Entertainment Weekly, Bergen will reprise her role of Enid Frick, Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) Vogue editor, and Steinem will appear as herself.

Besides Bergen, season two of the Max series will see another familiar face back in the fold -- John Corbett's Aidan, Carrie's former fiance.

Other series lead stars Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis, who essays the role of Charlotte York Goldenblatt, are also set to return.

According to the teaser trailer of ''And Just Like That...'', Carrie is getting back into the swing of things following the death of her husband Mr Big (Chris Noth). She has taken on a new beau, her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez). How things follow after Aidan appears in Carrie's life will set the tone for the new season. Victor Garber, Oliver Hudson and Gary Dourdon also round out the cast of the comedy drama's upcoming chapter.

