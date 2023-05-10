Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 81 may feature a time skip

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a popular comic book series that people have enjoyed for a long time. People like it because it has a good story and interesting characters. The latest parts of the story have been really exciting and surprising, and people are looking forward to the next chapter. Chapter 81 is going to be about Boruto starting a new adventure. The chapter will come out on August 20, 2023, at 12 am in Japan.

In the previous chapter of Boruto, there was chaos because of Eida's manipulation. Shikamaru was given false information that Boruto killed Naruto, but Sarada and Sumire worked together to figure out what was going on. Sasuke was tricked by Eida at first, but then he trusted Sarada and helped Boruto escape from their friends who wanted revenge.

At the end of Chapter 80, it was clear that Boruto and Sasuke were leaving the village on a mission to become stronger so they could defeat their enemies, save Naruto, and bring Kawaki back to the right path. They'll have to train for a long time, and it looks like they'll be gone for years. Boruto is currently 12 years old, but after the time skip, he'll be 16. The time skip will last 4 years, but Chapter 81 will likely skip over this part of the story and not show the training periods.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 81 will be available on Wednesday, August 20, 2023. To read the manga, fans can use the Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites and it will be accessible worldwide at different times depending on the time zone.

Pacific Time: 7 am, Saturday, August 20

Eastern Time: 10 am, Saturday, August 20

Greenwich Time: 3 pm, Saturday, August 20

Central Time: 4 pm, Saturday, August 20

Indian Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, August 20

Philippine Time: 11 pm, Saturday, August 20

Australia Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, August 21

