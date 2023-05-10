One Piece Chapter 1083 spoilers and theories suggest revolutionary war begins

One Piece manga enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of Chapter 1083 following the launch of Chapter 1082. Spoilers for this forthcoming installment are currently circulating on various online platforms.

EMUNOPLA, a leaker, disclosed that the chapter promises to be thrilling and captivating as Sabo finally reveals everything about Reverie. The spoilers also suggest that new antagonists in the form of the Holy Knights, possibly representing the forces of Mariejois and the Celestial Dragons residing there, will be introduced. While EMUNOPLA is a generally reliable source of spoilers, the absence of corroboration from others raises suspicions. Nevertheless, @OP_SPOILERS2023 leakers have confirmed the spoilers as valid.

Spoilers for One Piece chapter 1083 reveal that eight kingdoms oppose the World Government, and Sabo and his team fight against Admirals Fujitora and Ryokugyu. CP0 intervenes in the battle, and Dragon says the real war has begun. The Revolutionary Army destroys supply ships and declares war against the World Government.

One Piece chapter 1083 spoilers also claims fans can see good action from Karasu, and one of the Holy Knights looks like Shanks. Karasu's Devil Fruit is revealed to be the Susu Susu no Mi, and some Holy Knights have distinct features like cowboy hats or horns. A newspaper shows a photo of King Nefertari Cobra's corpse, and Vivi is seen with Karasu and Morley.

Despite this, One Piece fans are speculating on what Chapter 1083 will bring. Some theories include a power-up for Zoro or Sanji on Egghead Island, the Cross Guild playing a significant role in the final stages of the series, and Sabo revealing confidential information about Imu and Marie Jois.

We will provide further spoilers, and raw scans as soon as they become available. One Piece Chapter 1083 is scheduled to be officially released on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12 am JST in the 24th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222: What to expect