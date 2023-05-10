Left Menu

One Piece Chapter 1083 spoilers and theories suggest revolutionary war begins

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-05-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 12:21 IST
One Piece Chapter 1083 spoilers and theories suggest revolutionary war begins
Image Credit: One Piece / Shonen Jump
  • Country:
  • Japan

One Piece manga enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of Chapter 1083 following the launch of Chapter 1082. Spoilers for this forthcoming installment are currently circulating on various online platforms.

EMUNOPLA, a leaker, disclosed that the chapter promises to be thrilling and captivating as Sabo finally reveals everything about Reverie. The spoilers also suggest that new antagonists in the form of the Holy Knights, possibly representing the forces of Mariejois and the Celestial Dragons residing there, will be introduced. While EMUNOPLA is a generally reliable source of spoilers, the absence of corroboration from others raises suspicions. Nevertheless, @OP_SPOILERS2023 leakers have confirmed the spoilers as valid.

Spoilers for One Piece chapter 1083 reveal that eight kingdoms oppose the World Government, and Sabo and his team fight against Admirals Fujitora and Ryokugyu. CP0 intervenes in the battle, and Dragon says the real war has begun. The Revolutionary Army destroys supply ships and declares war against the World Government.

One Piece chapter 1083 spoilers also claims fans can see good action from Karasu, and one of the Holy Knights looks like Shanks. Karasu's Devil Fruit is revealed to be the Susu Susu no Mi, and some Holy Knights have distinct features like cowboy hats or horns. A newspaper shows a photo of King Nefertari Cobra's corpse, and Vivi is seen with Karasu and Morley.

Despite this, One Piece fans are speculating on what Chapter 1083 will bring. Some theories include a power-up for Zoro or Sanji on Egghead Island, the Cross Guild playing a significant role in the final stages of the series, and Sabo revealing confidential information about Imu and Marie Jois.

We will provide further spoilers, and raw scans as soon as they become available. One Piece Chapter 1083 is scheduled to be officially released on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12 am JST in the 24th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222: What to expect

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023