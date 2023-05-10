Left Menu

Mammootty commences shoot for 'Bazooka'

Megastar Mammootty started shooting for his new film 'Bazooka' on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 15:30 IST
Mammootty commences shoot for 'Bazooka'
Actor Mammootty (Image source:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Megastar Mammootty started shooting for his new film 'Bazooka' on Wednesday. The film is a sensational, Malayalam crime drama produced by Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Limited. The film also stars Gautham Menon and is directed by debutant director Deeno Dennis who is the son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis.

Excited about the film, Mammootty said, "It is nice to come across a script that takes you by surprise and grabs your interest instantly. 'Bazooka' is an action film but it is also a game of wits and has strong, well-etched characters. It is a very well-constructed, taut script and I am looking forward to the filming process because I know my character will take me on a very interesting journey." Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, said they are looking forward to making a film that will be enjoyed by the audience.

"Our passion for telling stories has led us to explore different formats, genres and languages over the years and this moment is like no other because we are working for the first time with the legendary Mammootty. This is why we took our time to finetune the script and to get all the pre-production details in place perfectly," Kumar said. More details regarding the project are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023