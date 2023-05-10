Left Menu

Karanvir Bohra to enter TV show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'

The actor will be seen playing a negative role in Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali-starrer 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

Karanvir Bohra to enter TV show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'
Actor Karanvir Bohra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Karanvir Bohra is back to rule hearts with his acting stint in daily soaps. The actor will be seen playing a negative role in Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali-starrer 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

Excited about it, Karanvir said, "I love doing what I do best, grey shade, complexed characters...the roles I play are never Black or white and the rest I leave for the audience to be surprised. I love my look and am extremely glad to be a part of the show that has gained so much popularity and love from viewers across age groups. I don't want to say too much. I want people to see me in the show and say 'glad he's back, because I surely am." Karanvir Bohra is a popular name in the television industry, and he has been part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade. His most popular shows include 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

