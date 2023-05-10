Karanvir Bohra to enter TV show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'

Karanvir Bohra is back to rule hearts with his acting stint in daily soaps. The actor will be seen playing a negative role in Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali-starrer 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

Excited about it, Karanvir said, "I love doing what I do best, grey shade, complexed characters...the roles I play are never Black or white and the rest I leave for the audience to be surprised. I love my look and am extremely glad to be a part of the show that has gained so much popularity and love from viewers across age groups. I don't want to say too much. I want people to see me in the show and say 'glad he's back, because I surely am." Karanvir Bohra is a popular name in the television industry, and he has been part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade. His most popular shows include 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat'. (ANI)

