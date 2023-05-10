Left Menu

AP source: Vice President Kamala Harris postpones MTV event due to Hollywood writers' strike

The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about the decision to postpone MTVs Mental Health Action Day Conversation.President Joe Biden called for a fair deal for writers at a White House movie screening this week.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:03 IST
AP source: Vice President Kamala Harris postpones MTV event due to Hollywood writers' strike

The Hollywood writers' strike that's snarling the television and movie industries has now scrambled the White House schedule. An MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Vice President Kamala Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office.

A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because that would have been seen as crossing the picket line. That's a political nonstarter for Democrats who rely on union support. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about the decision to postpone MTV's Mental Health Action Day Conversation.

President Joe Biden called for a "fair deal" for writers at a White House movie screening this week. "Nights like these are a reminder of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and the value they deserve," Biden said. "I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023