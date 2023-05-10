Left Menu

Google Translate comes to rescue of elderly Andhra woman separated from family in U'khand

A 68-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who got separated from her family while returning from Kedarnath due to bad weather, was reunited with her kin, thanks to Google Translate. The Telugu-speaking elderly woman was unable to communicate with the police personnel in either Hindi or English.

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:34 IST
A 68-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who got separated from her family while returning from Kedarnath due to bad weather, was reunited with her kin, thanks to Google Translate. The local police found the woman in a flustered state of mind at Gaurikund shuttle parking lot Tuesday night, an official said. The Telugu-speaking elderly woman was unable to communicate with the police personnel in either Hindi or English.

''When we tried to speak to her, we realised she could not communicate either in Hindi or English. She was speaking only Telugu,'' Sub Inspector Ramesh Chandra Belwal said. ''Through gestures, we assured her that she would be reunited with her family. We offered her some refreshment and took the help of Google Translate to interpret whatever she was trying to tell us,'' he said. We dialled the number she gave us and it was found that her relatives were in Sonprayag and were worried about her, he said. A vehicle was arranged and the woman was escorted to Sonprayag to be reunited with her family, the officer added.

