Left Menu

FACTBOX-Eurovision 2023: Seven to look out for in the Grand Final

The Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, with acts representing 26 countries competing. Here are seven acts to watch out for: AUSTRIA Duo Teya & Salena open the contest with the pounding "Who The Hell is Edgar?", a bizarre tribute to 19th century writer Edgar Allan Poe. The song's lyrics address originality in music, while the line "Zero dot zero zero three" refers to the royalty rate of $0.003 per stream which Spotify is said to pay.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:00 IST
FACTBOX-Eurovision 2023: Seven to look out for in the Grand Final

The Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, with acts representing 26 countries competing.

Here are seven acts to watch out for: AUSTRIA

Duo Teya & Salena open the contest with the pounding "Who The Hell is Edgar?", a bizarre tribute to 19th century writer Edgar Allan Poe. The song's lyrics address originality in music, while the line "Zero dot zero zero three" refers to the royalty rate of $0.003 per stream which Spotify is said to pay. FRANCE

France - one of the "Big Five" that has automatic entry to the Grand Final - has not won the contest since 1977. La Zarra, the stage name of Fatima Zahra Hafdi, is hoping to break the draught with her Edith Piaf-esque rendition of "Evidemment". SWEDEN

Sweden's Loreen is Eurovision royalty, having won the contest in 2012. She showcases her voice again this year with the euphoric "Tattoo", which she sings sandwiched in a gap between two blocks that expand as the song builds. She is leading the betting. FINLAND

Käärijä, a rapper and singer sporting bright green bolero-sleeves and a bare chest, was a huge hit in the arena in Tuesday's semi-final with "Cha Cha Cha", a celebration of cutting loose after a week of hard work. AUSTRALIA

Although Australia could not be further from Europe, the country has participated in Eurovision since 2015. The country's hopes are riding on Voyager, a progressive metal band only outdone in the heavy rock stakes by Germany's Lord Of The Lost. UKRAINE

Electro pop-duo Tvorchi hope to repeat Kalush Orchestra's triumph in 2022. Their song "Heart of Steel" was inspired by Ukrainian's defence of Mariupol before it was occupied by Russian forces last spring. CROATIA

Moustached rock band Let 3 don multi-coloured trench coats for "Mama ŠČ!", an anti-war song which they have said is not political. Its lyric about buying a tractor is said to refer to Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus gifting Russia's Vladimir Putin a tractor for his 70th birthday. They end their performance in sagging vests and Y-fronts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023