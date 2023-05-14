Left Menu

'Dabangg' to 'Dahaad': Sonakshi Sinha reveals her 13-year-journey from cop-wife to savage policewoman

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on her cinematic voyage said, "13 years after my debut in 'Dabangg,' where I played a Cop-wife, I had the opportunity to mark my OTT debut as a Cop with 'Dahaad'.

Sonakshi Sinha (image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has definitely come a long way from being a cop-wife in her debut movie 'Dabangg' alongside megastar Salman Khan to the savage policewoman in the latest series 'Dahaad'. Sonakshi's 13-year-long journey narrates how well she has transformed in terms of picking roles which leave her mark on the audience.

Sinha on her cinematic voyage said, "13 years after my debut in 'Dabangg,' where I played a Cop-wife, I had the opportunity to mark my OTT debut as a Cop with 'Dahaad'. Taking about her character in the series Sinha said, "I believe was born to play this role, and it was one of my best experiences. Anjali Bhaati, a character, that has received so much love from viewers and fans, is a problem solver. Her commitment to her duty is unparalleled. She is like women we encounter every day who hold the fort at home and at work.

"It took me less than an hour to say yes to the script. And today I am so glad for this decision as every character is written with such compassion and authenticity that they resonate with our viewers. The time for powerful characters - strong, bold, and ready to action is now, especially if they are women," Sonakshi added to express why she nodded for the project without giving it a double thought. The 8-episodic series 'Dahaad' is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. (ANI)

