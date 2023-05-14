Left Menu

Blissful music album of upcoming series 'Modern Love Chennai' out now

The second instalment under the 'Modern Love' slate 'Modern Love Chennai' has got beautiful tracks to enhance the experience of lovely tales connected to the lives of ordinary people in Chennai. Makers have released a big music album for the audience by getting top creators on board. The series brings together music stalwarts - Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, G. V. Prakash Kumar, Sean Roldan, and singers including Shivani Pannerselvam, Vagu Mazan, Ramya Nambeesan, Christopher Stanley, Ananya Bhat, Priya Mali and Padmapriya Raghavan. Each song adds to the emotions one may feel while watching the six-episode-long series on Amazon Prime.

Modern Love Chennai has a collection of 14 original songs and four instrumental pieces across six episodes, composed by four proficient composers from the Tamil music industry. The eclectic album includes these songs- 'Yaayum Gnaayum', 'Jingrudha Dhanga', 'Nenjil Oru Minnal', 'Kukunnu', 'Thee Inbamae', 'Peranbae ', 'Paavi Nenjae', 'Uravu', 'Paravai', 'Kaala Visai', 'Sooriyan Thondrudhu Saamatthilae', 'Thendral', 'Thaen Mazhaiyo', Endrum Endhan', 'Kaamaththup Paal', 'Kannil Pattu Nenjai Thotta Minnal', 'The Good Bye 18' and 'Uncertainty of the future'.

Amazon Prime series will premiere worldwide on May 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

