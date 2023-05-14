Left Menu

It also issued summons to witnesses for the recording of evidence, paving the way for the trial which is likely to begin from June 15, the next date of hearing in the case.The accused were arrested following a complaint filed by businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma after an alleged fight at the Wasabi restaurant inside the Taj Hotel on February 22, 2012.

Saif Ali Khan assault case of 2012: Trial likely to begin from next month
Saif Ali Khan Image Credit: ANI
Eleven years after actor Saif Ali Khan and two others allegedly assaulted a South African businessman and his father-in-law at a hotel in Mumbai, the trial in the case is likely to begin from next month.

The additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Esplanade court, on April 24 read out charges against Khan and his two friends– Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi. It also issued summons to witnesses for the recording of evidence, paving the way for the trial which is likely to begin from June 15, the next date of hearing in the case.

The accused were arrested following a complaint filed by businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma after an alleged fight at the Wasabi restaurant inside the Taj Hotel on February 22, 2012. The three accused was later released on bail.

Saif Ali Khan was accompanied by his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor, actors Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora and some male friends at the time.

According to police, when Sharma protested the raucous chatter of the actor and his friends, Saif Ali Khan allegedly threatened them and subsequently punched him in the nose, fracturing it. The NRI businessman had also accused Saif and his friends of hitting his father-in-law Raman Patel.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan said Sharma made provocative statements and used abusive language against the women accompanying him, which led to the ruckus.

The police filed the charge sheet on December 21, 2012.

Saif Ali Khan and his two friends have been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

The actor is known for his work in films like 'Hum Tum', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Tanhaji' and 'Omkara'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

