Left Menu

China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison on spying charges

China sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges. The citys intermediate court announced Leungs sentence in a brief statement on its social media site but gave no details of the charges.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 09:45 IST
China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison on spying charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges. John Shing-Wan Leung, who holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was detained April 15, 2021, by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou. The city's intermediate court announced Leung's sentence in a brief statement on its social media site but gave no details of the charges. Such investigations and trials are held behind closed doors and little or no information is made public. Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and China's increasingly aggressive approach toward its territorial claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023