One Piece Chapter 1084: What to expect from the storyline?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-05-2023 05:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 05:35 IST
One Piece Chapter 1083 has been published, and it left readers curious about the Holy Knights. These are the powerful soldiers sent by Im, the mysterious leader of the World Government, to punish countries that refuse to pay tribute and rebel. However, we still don't know much about the Holy Knights, like who they are, what they look like, or what abilities they possess. Some fans have started speculating that these knights may have similarities with two important characters in the series: "Red Hair" Shanks and "Hawk Eyes" Mihawk. The next chapter, 1084, is set to be released on May 22 at 12 am JST, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

What fans can expect from One Piece Chapter 1084?

Meeting between Cobra and the Five Elders: In the previous chapter, Cobra, an important ruler in One Piece, was seen preparing to meet the Five Elders. Being a descendant of the 20 Kings and a member of the Nefertari Family, Cobra is considered a traitor by the World Nobles. Additionally, he possesses a Poneglyph revealing the location of Pluton. The chapter will likely reveal if there are more reasons for the World Government officials to assassinate Cobra and how Sabo may be framed for his death.

Sabo's mission to rescue Bartholomew Kuma: Sabo was shown attempting to free Kuma from the Celestial Dragons' grasp. If successful, he may run into the room where the Five Elders and Cobra are meeting, creating a perfect opportunity for the World Government to incriminate Sabo. However, it's possible that Kuma's abilities could save Sabo, and the rest of the Revolutionary Army Commanders may come to his aid. The chapter may provide more insight into Sabo's involvement in Cobra's assassination and his encounter with Imu.

The disappearance of Princess Vivi: Vivi vanished from the Reverie, and Rob Lucci was seen protecting her. It's unclear if Lucci has ulterior motives or was ordered to assassinate the princess. However, Vivi was likely saved by Pell and Chaka, who were assigned to watch over her. The chapter may reveal how Vivi ended up with Big News Morgans and Wapol.

These are all the various predictions that fans can see in One Piece Chapter 1084. However, we will have to wait until the chapter is released to know for sure what happens. More spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1084 will be shared as soon as they become available. Fans can also stay up to date by following raw scans, which typically surface one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga One Piece.

