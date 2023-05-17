"At a time of crisis, people become united and that restores our faith in humanity": Divya Dutta

She is celebrated mostly for her bold roles. In an almost three-decade-long career, Divya Dutta has established herself as a power-packed performer. Apart from Hindi, she has worked in Punjabi, Malayalam and English-language films. Dutta debuted in Hindi cinema in 1994 with the film 'Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna'. From 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' to 'Manto', Divya has come a long way. Even in the days of OTTs, she keeps herself relevant as she can glide into any character.

In an exclusive chat with ANI, the actor shared her experience of living in Punjab in the 80s and how she faced troubled times during her childhood days. Asked about living in Punjab during the separatist movement, Divya said, "Yes, those were scary times. We were kids. When curfew starts, everything gets stalled. My mummy was a doctor. I used to hop from one roof to another to provide medicines to the needy. Like, during Covid-19, whenever a crisis arises, people get united and become one. Similarly, in those times, we were united."

Being asked about the fear of living in a conflict zone, which makes an impressionable mark on a child's mind, Divya said, she conquered fear with love. "I had seen love from close quarters in those days. Yes, we received kidnap letters too. There were some people who took advantage of such situations. So a guy sent a fake threat letter with the message that he would kidnap kids from the locality." "My mother was a government official. She said she would go to check who sent such a letter. My mom was a single mother. My mom, my nani (maternal grandmother) and two kids used to live in that house. Then people from the neighbourhood said to my mum, 'Doctor saab, hum bhi aap ke sath jayenge.' So be it Sardar, or Hindu, all people went with my mom. Police were also there. They picked up the guy who sent such a letter," recollected Divya.

Amid all fear and chaos, Divya said, "In such times, people around you come together. They become one. It gives a kind of assurance that everything will be right, no matter what happens. It's such a healing thought. I treasure such things from those days." Divya is remembered for films like 'Veer Zaara, 'Manto', 'Badlapur', and 'Special 26' to name a few. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)