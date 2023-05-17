Left Menu

"At a time of crisis, people become united and that restores our faith in humanity": Divya Dutta

"Yes, those were scary times. We were kids. When curfew starts, everything gets stalled. My mummy was a doctor. I used to hop from one roof to another to provide medicines to the needy. Like, during Covid-19, whenever crisis arises, people get united, become one. Similarly, in those times, we were united," said Divya.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 19:59 IST
"At a time of crisis, people become united and that restores our faith in humanity": Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta. (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

She is celebrated mostly for her bold roles. In an almost three-decade-long career, Divya Dutta has established herself as a power-packed performer. Apart from Hindi, she has worked in Punjabi, Malayalam and English-language films. Dutta debuted in Hindi cinema in 1994 with the film 'Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna'. From 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' to 'Manto', Divya has come a long way. Even in the days of OTTs, she keeps herself relevant as she can glide into any character.

In an exclusive chat with ANI, the actor shared her experience of living in Punjab in the 80s and how she faced troubled times during her childhood days. Asked about living in Punjab during the separatist movement, Divya said, "Yes, those were scary times. We were kids. When curfew starts, everything gets stalled. My mummy was a doctor. I used to hop from one roof to another to provide medicines to the needy. Like, during Covid-19, whenever a crisis arises, people get united and become one. Similarly, in those times, we were united."

Being asked about the fear of living in a conflict zone, which makes an impressionable mark on a child's mind, Divya said, she conquered fear with love. "I had seen love from close quarters in those days. Yes, we received kidnap letters too. There were some people who took advantage of such situations. So a guy sent a fake threat letter with the message that he would kidnap kids from the locality." "My mother was a government official. She said she would go to check who sent such a letter. My mom was a single mother. My mom, my nani (maternal grandmother) and two kids used to live in that house. Then people from the neighbourhood said to my mum, 'Doctor saab, hum bhi aap ke sath jayenge.' So be it Sardar, or Hindu, all people went with my mom. Police were also there. They picked up the guy who sent such a letter," recollected Divya.

Amid all fear and chaos, Divya said, "In such times, people around you come together. They become one. It gives a kind of assurance that everything will be right, no matter what happens. It's such a healing thought. I treasure such things from those days." Divya is remembered for films like 'Veer Zaara, 'Manto', 'Badlapur', and 'Special 26' to name a few. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
2
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023