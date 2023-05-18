Left Menu

Eddie Murphy in talks to play Inspector Clouseau in 'Pink Panther' reboot

A cartoon panther appeared in the opening credits, and became popular in his own right, starring in cartoons over the decades.

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy is in negotiations to play the classic character of Inspector Jacques Clouseau in a new ''Pink Panther'' movie.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Hollywood studio MGM is rebooting the franchise and has roped in ''Sonic the Hedgehog'' director Jeff Fowler for the project.

Chris Bremner will pen the screenplay for the movie, which will be produced by Dan Lin, Julie Andrews, Larry Mirisch and Jonathan Eirich.

The new feature project would be a live-action/CG hybrid and would combine both traditions. The premise takes a buddy cop movie tone to the proceedings with the Inspector and Panther teaming up for the first time ever on the big-screen.

“The Pink Panther” franchise began with the 1963 comedy film, starring Peter Sellers as bumbling Inspector Clouseau.

The Pink Panther refers to the name of a valuable pink diamond at the centre of a heist in the original film. A cartoon panther appeared in the opening credits, and became popular in his own right, starring in cartoons over the decades.

Sellers later reprised in “A Shot in the Dark” (1964), “The Return of the Pink Panther” (1975), “The Pink Panther Strikes Again” (1976) and “Revenge of the Pink Panther” (1978).

The role has also been inhabited by Alan Arkin and Roger Moore. Actor-comedian Steve Martin played the part in 2006's ''The Pink Panther'' and 2009's ''The Pink Panther 2''.

Murphy most recently starred in Netflix’s “You People”, co-starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

