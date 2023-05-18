India at Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan wears saree, Mrunal Thakur makes debut in black lace pantsuit

The Indian film contingent continued to dazzle at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur turning heads in outfits that ranged from traditional attire to modern-day ensembles.

Khan once again chose an outfit by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla after making her debut at the Croisette with a pastel lehenga dress from the designer duo.

On Wednesday, the actor wore a white saree with a monochrome blouse by the designers.

''I guess you Cannes do it again,'' she posted on Instagram alongside her pictures.

Thakur, the star of films ''Super 30'' and ''Jersey'', debuted at the French Riviera in a black lace pantsuit accompanied by a sequined jacket.

''I didn't come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience,'' the 30-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

For her second appearance at the festival, she wore a silver saree from Falguni Shane Peacock.

''Dahaad'' star Vijay Varma, who is attending the festival as part of the Indian government delegation, made an appearance at the red carpet in a tuxedo by ace designer Gaurav Gupta.

Sharing his photos from Cannes, the actor wrote, ''It's good to be back here @festivaldecannes Thank you @nfdcindia @ficci_india and @mib_india for making me part of the Indian delegation at Cannes.'' Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar wore a strapless black gown from Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy as she attended an event at the festival.

Model-actor Urvashi Rautela also posed for the shutterbugs in an orange off-shoulder gown by Tarik Ediz.

In the coming days, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma will also grace the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)