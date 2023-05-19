Left Menu

Nick Jonas on being called 'jiju' in India: Great to hear many nicknames I have now

All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me jiju, the singer said. Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, had in March attended the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre NMACC along with a host of international and Indian celebrities. During the show, the host played an audio clip where a photographer at the NMACC event called him Nickua, to which the singer said, Yes, I did hear that. It was really good to be back, I love India.

American singer Nick Jonas has acknowledged that a lot of people in India call him 'Jiju' post his marriage to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra.

Nick, 30, recently made an appearance on a BBC chat show, where the host asked him about being called 'jiju', the Hindi term for brother-in-law.

''A lot of people do. We were just in Mumbai recently, my wife and I, for the cultural center, the Ambanis opened it, and it was a great event. All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me 'jiju','' the singer said.

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, had in March attended the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) along with a host of international and Indian celebrities.

During the show, the host played an audio clip where a photographer at the NMACC event called him 'Nickua', to which the singer said, ''Yes, I did hear that.'' ''It was really good to be back, I love India. It has been a couple of years since I’ve been there because of Covid, so this was a really fun trip. But yes, it was great to hear the many nicknames I have now,'' he added.

Nick is currently promoting his upcoming album with the Jonas Brothers, titled ''The Album''. He most recently collaborated with Indian rapper King for the Hindi version of the track ''Maan Meri Jaan''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

