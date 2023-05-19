Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha's romantic drama 'Half Girlfriend' turns 6

As the romantic drama film 'Half Girlfriend' completes six years since its release, actor Arjun Kapoor took a walk down memory lane and shared a post on his social media account. Arjun shared the poster of the film on his Instagram story which he captioned "6 Years of Half Girlfriend."

The film was based on the novel of the same name written by Chetan Bhagat. The story of the flick revolved around a rural young boy and basketball player Madhav Jha (essayed by Arjun) who eventually falls in with his rich college mate Riya Somani (essayed by Shraddha Kapoor). The sizzling chemistry of the duo along with their acting skills and plot appealed much to the younger generation and created a huge fan base.

The film also starred Vikrant Massey and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. The film was helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' fame director Mohit Suri. Arjun reunited with Mohit Suri in the movie 'Ek Villain Returns'.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

