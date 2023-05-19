Left Menu

Angad Bedi to be seen in Hindi adaptation of K-drama 'Suspicious Partner'

Angad Bedi is all set to be seen in the web show, 'A Legal Affair' which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Korean drama, 'Suspicious Partner'

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:44 IST
Angad Bedi (ImageSource: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Angad Bedi spoke about his upcoming web show, 'A Legal Affair' which is a legal drama also starring 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!' actress Barkha Singh. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the Korean drama, 'Suspicious Partner'. The actor shared that he has previously also played the role of a lawyer but this time it has different shades.

Angad said, "'A Legal Affair' is a legal drama based on a lawyer and his associate and the affair they have. It's an intense romantic drama, a genre I haven't dabbled in before. I did essay the role of a lawyer previously but that was a different space altogether." Angad has acted in the films such as 'F.A.L.T.U', 'Pink', 'Dear Zindagi', and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', among others.

Talking about his current project, he added, "This show is an official adaptation of the K-drama, 'Suspicious Partner', which is already such a successful show. It's kind of tricky since the Korean version was already a hit, so people have high expectations and it's up to the actors and makers what more they can bring to the show." The show is a rom-com, directed by Karan Darra. It is the first collaboration of Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi. All the episodes of the series will be streamed online on the JioCinema app. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

