Outgoing Tesco chair Allan says he is determined to prove innocence

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 21:10 IST
Outgoing Tesco chairman John Allan said on Friday there was no evidence of any wrongdoing against him and he was determined to prove his innocence, after Britain's biggest retailer said he would step down next month.

Allan said claims of inappropriate behaviour against him were "utterly baseless".

"There is no evidence of any wrongdoing at that time or at any stage of my Chairmanship at Tesco and I remain determined to prove my innocence," he said in a statement.

