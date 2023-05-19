Left Menu

Actor Bhumi Pednekar opens up about taking risks in career

Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do, and Bala.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 21:15 IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar opens up about taking risks in career
Actor Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about how challenging roles pushed her as an actor. "I hope I always have the determination and confidence to take on challenging roles that push me as an actor on screen. I am always drawn to the new, the fresh and the disruptive and every validation and every award of my career has solidified my belief that I should chase excellence. I have been hugely fortunate that audiences and critics have equally loved my performances. Their love and encouragement has helped me choose disruption over safe bets," she said.

She added, "I do not think I would be anyone today without taking risks. It is who I am as an artiste and has become my identity and I love it. The idea to be disruptive did not really happen by chance. I always wanted to do something different, off the beaten path and have a lasting impact as an actor on the minds of people. From my first film to every film that I sign now, I first look for what is new in the script. I have always focussed on choosing great content and I'm lucky that the filmmakers have chosen me to helm their visionary projects." In a career spanning seven years, Bhumi has featured in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do and Bala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023