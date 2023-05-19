Thora Birch to make her feature directorial debut with adaptation of Elmore Leonard's 'Mr. Paradise'

The '13 Minutes' actor Thora Birch will soon mark her feature directorial debut with the adaptation of late author Elmore Leonard's crime novel 'Mr. Paradise'. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the project is in the infant stages with a director and producer on board. The 'Oslo' producer Gary Michael Walters is funding the project.

The movie will open at the ongoing 76th Cannes Market. The late author is highly celebrated in showbiz with his multiple projects being adapted into movies. Some films inspired by Leonard's work include 'Jackie Brown', 'Get Shorty' and 'Out of Sight'.

The 2004's book chosen by Thora revolves around a crime thriller based on Kelly, an aspiring model, who observes a murder and gets entangled in a web of conspiracy. Birch described her fascination with Leonard's work, she said, "I find his world of bumbling criminal characters, snappy dialogue, and constant pursuit of sex and status endlessly entertaining. 'Mr. Paradise' provides an ideal new lens to view Leonard through the eyes of our intriguing female protagonist as she navigates between the Detroit underworld and a persistent police investigator," as per a report by Deadline.

"I grew up loving so many blockbuster adaptations of Leonard's work such as Get Shorty and Jackie Brown" added Birch. The true heart of the film is the search for an escape from the quiet desperation and decay of Rust Belt Detroit, and the hope that new love can provide that escape," she concluded.

Further details of the untitled project are yet to be revealed. (ANI)

