Dua Lipa, Romain Gavras make their red carpet debut at Cannes

Lipa was dressed in a black one-shoulder dress with cutouts, a long slit, and a silhouette that showed off her back. She accessorized her look with matching high-heeled strappy sandals and dangling earrings. Gavras wore a black suit and tie.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 17:03 IST
Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras at Cannes. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Dua Lipa and her director beau Romain Gavras made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The two were photographed embracing on the red carpet for the film Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers), reported People, a US-based media company.

The movie is about a gangster on the run who is keeping a low profile in order to avoid a 20-year prison sentence in France. Lipa was dressed in a black one-shoulder dress with cutouts, a long slit, and a silhouette that showed off her back. She accessorized her look with matching high-heeled strappy sandals and dangling earrings. Gavras wore a black suit and tie.

The "Levitating" singer was first spotted with Gavras leaving a party in London in February, according to Entertainment Tonight. The two were seen once again holding hands during Paris Fashion Week, according to E! Online. Gavras, known for directing Kanye West's video "No Church in the Wild" and M.I.A.'s video "Bad Girls", also dated Rita Ora for about six months.

Lipa is also in town to debut her collaboration with Donatella Versace. The legendary Italian fashion designer, revealed the news of their co-designed high-fashion summer collection for the namesake brand earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the collaboration, dubbed "La Vacanza," or vacation in English, will debut during a fashion show in Cannes, France, and will be available to purchase in stores and on Versace's official website right after. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

