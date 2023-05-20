Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah engaged to boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj, on Saturday announced her engagement to longtime-boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

The 22-year-old Youtuber shared the news on Instagram alongside photographs with Gregoire.

''Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! (sic)'' Aaliyah wrote.

''You are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i've ever done & i can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love,'' she added.

Gregoire, an American entrepreneur, also posted engagement pictures on his Instagram page.

''So blessed to be engaged to the love of my life @aaliyahkashyap. You are the one who I was searching for each and every day before I met you,'' he posted.

