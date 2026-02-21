American Psycho Reimagined: High-Profile Actors Shy Away from Bale’s Iconic Role

Christian Bale's portrayal in 2000's American Psycho has set a standard that's proving difficult to match, as reported by Deadline. Despite director Luca Guadagnino's reimagining of the 1991 novel, and a revised script by Scott Z. Burns, top-tier actors are reluctant to step into Bale's shoes.

According to Bret Easton Ellis, the novel's author, several prominent actors have declined the role of Patrick Bateman, possibly wary of comparisons to Bale's iconic performance. Ellis shared insights on this casting challenge during a podcast, revealing Burns completed another draft of the script after initial rejections.

While Lionsgate readies this novel adaptation, producers promise a fresh narrative approach, distinct from the original film. Frenesy Films is producing, with Sam Pressman executive producing. Meanwhile, Ellis's new novel 'The Shards' is being adapted into a series by Ryan Murphy for FX.