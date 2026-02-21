Left Menu

Untold Histories: Forced Sterilisation of Native American Women in New Mexico

In the 1970s, the US agency responsible for Native American healthcare sterilised thousands of women without consent. New Mexico lawmakers are now investigating these forced sterilisations and their continuing impact. The state aims to report findings by 2027, offering victims a platform to share their stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edgewood | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:04 IST
Untold Histories: Forced Sterilisation of Native American Women in New Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

New Mexico is embarking on an investigation into the harrowing history of forced sterilisation of Native American women, a practice carried out by the Indian Health Service in the 1970s. Lawmakers recently approved a measure to explore this past injustice and its lasting impact on affected communities.

The state's Indian Affairs Department, alongside the Commission on the Status of Women, will lead the examination, set to culminate in a report by 2027. This move follows similar efforts by Vermont and California, where past victims of forced sterilisation have been recognized and compensated.

Advocates emphasize the importance of addressing these hidden atrocities and the need for ample support for survivors who come forward with their stories. The investigation highlights a broader historical pattern aimed at curtailing Native Americans' reproductive autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

 India
2
India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms

India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms

 India
3
Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

 India
4
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026