Untold Histories: Forced Sterilisation of Native American Women in New Mexico
In the 1970s, the US agency responsible for Native American healthcare sterilised thousands of women without consent. New Mexico lawmakers are now investigating these forced sterilisations and their continuing impact. The state aims to report findings by 2027, offering victims a platform to share their stories.
- Country:
- United States
New Mexico is embarking on an investigation into the harrowing history of forced sterilisation of Native American women, a practice carried out by the Indian Health Service in the 1970s. Lawmakers recently approved a measure to explore this past injustice and its lasting impact on affected communities.
The state's Indian Affairs Department, alongside the Commission on the Status of Women, will lead the examination, set to culminate in a report by 2027. This move follows similar efforts by Vermont and California, where past victims of forced sterilisation have been recognized and compensated.
Advocates emphasize the importance of addressing these hidden atrocities and the need for ample support for survivors who come forward with their stories. The investigation highlights a broader historical pattern aimed at curtailing Native Americans' reproductive autonomy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Unfolds in Baramati Plane Crash Investigation
Lokmat Times Excellence in Healthcare Awards 2023: Celebrating Pioneers
Tragic Death Sparks Investigation at Pattambi Hospital
Mysterious Death of British National in Shimla Hotel Triggers Investigation
Court Orders Investigation into Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Swami