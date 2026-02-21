Untold Histories: Forced Sterilisation of Native American Women in New Mexico

New Mexico is embarking on an investigation into the harrowing history of forced sterilisation of Native American women, a practice carried out by the Indian Health Service in the 1970s. Lawmakers recently approved a measure to explore this past injustice and its lasting impact on affected communities.

The state's Indian Affairs Department, alongside the Commission on the Status of Women, will lead the examination, set to culminate in a report by 2027. This move follows similar efforts by Vermont and California, where past victims of forced sterilisation have been recognized and compensated.

Advocates emphasize the importance of addressing these hidden atrocities and the need for ample support for survivors who come forward with their stories. The investigation highlights a broader historical pattern aimed at curtailing Native Americans' reproductive autonomy.

