U'khand: Revered Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib opens for devotees

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 20-05-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 18:55 IST
The gates of Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand, were opened for devotees on Saturday.

Over 2,000 devotees were present as the famous gurudwara was opened amid showering of flowers after an ardaas and recital of Sukhmani Sahib Ji.

The shrine remains closed during winters as it is covered with snow. There was still a lot of snow around the shrine on Saturday.

The first batch of pilgrims, which was flagged off by Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh in Rishikesh on May 17, trekked to Hemkund Sahib from Govindghat on Saturday morning to attend the opening of the gates and offer prayers.

Arrangements have been made for live telecast of prayers at Hemkund Sahib from 10 am to 1 pm from PTC Simran channel every day, Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

