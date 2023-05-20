Left Menu

McQueen documentary juxtaposes Amsterdam's Nazi-occupied past with the present

Filmmaker Steve McQueen's new documentary "Occupied City," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this week, juxtaposes modern-day shots of Amsterdam against narration of what happened in specific locations in the city during Nazi occupation, with the aim of drawing a connection between the time periods. The British director of the 2014 Oscar-winning film "12 Years a Slave" said that looking at the past was important for understanding the war in Ukraine or the rise of the far right.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 18:56 IST
McQueen documentary juxtaposes Amsterdam's Nazi-occupied past with the present

Filmmaker Steve McQueen's new documentary "Occupied City," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this week, juxtaposes modern-day shots of Amsterdam against narration of what happened in specific locations in the city during Nazi occupation, with the aim of drawing a connection between the time periods.

The British director of the 2014 Oscar-winning film "12 Years a Slave" said that looking at the past was important for understanding the war in Ukraine or the rise of the far right. "It's just putting things into context - how we're here, how did we arrive here today," McQueen told Reuters. "It's not such a long time ago; 80-odd years ago, but the amnesia is incredible."

The four-and-a-half-hour film, which relies heavily on the book "Atlas of an Occupied City - Amsterdam 1940-1945" by Bianca Stigter, goes to more than 100 sites in the Dutch capital to examine what happened there - though notably, the attic apartment where Anne Frank was in hiding is not included. Filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the documentary includes the street protests that erupted against the government's infection prevention measures and the celebrations afterward.

McQueen said the project was about how blood, sweat and tears "got us to actually have this conversation, that got us to a situation where people didn't have to care." Critics have described "Occupied City" as monumental, moving and as ranking among the great World War Two-themed films. Britain's The Guardian newspaper awarded it a perfect five out of five stars.

The director's upcoming feature film, "Blitz," stars Saoirse Ronan and is also set during the World War Two. The Blitz in London was "very different to how we think it was," McQueen told Reuters, adding: "I'm hoping to show you."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023