Birthday Special: Evergreen romance to big-ticket action dramas, Aditya Chopra is a man of vision

Aditya Chopra is a prominent Bollywood personality with multiple feathers in his cap. Chopra has delivered magnificent contributions to Indian cinema as a writer-producer-director. Aditya will turn 52 on Sunday. Yash Raj Films founded by Aditya's late father Yash Raj Chopra is one of the most successful production houses in Bollywood, known for producing a wide range of hit films across genres. Chopra is known for delivering a distinct storytelling style, which makes his films unique.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra share a decades-old friendship, which is reflected in their professional works too. They collaborated on several successful films, which were either directed or produced by Aditya. Their successful partnership has made them one of the most bankable pairs in the industry. Here are some notable films starring King Khan, directed by Aditya: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Aditya Chopra made his directorial debut with 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in 1995. This iconic romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is considered a classic in SRK's career. It tells the story of Raj and Simran, two individuals who fall in love while travelling through Europe and face challenges for being together. This movie has achieved the status of a love epic across the generations. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

This romantic drama features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma which marks the latter's debut. The story revolves around a middle-aged man who transforms himself to win the love of his wife. The film received a positive response from the audience. Mohabbatein (2000)

A romantic drama directed by Aditya Chopra, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. It tells the story of a strict disciplinarian principal, who opposes love and believes in imparting strict discipline in his Gurukul. Shah Rukh Khan portrays Raj Aryan, a music teacher who challenges the principal's beliefs and encourages his students to follow their hearts. It was a commercial success and remains popular among audiences for its memorable songs and the on-screen chemistry between Big B and King Khan. Under the able leadership of Aditya Chopra, Yash Raj Films have produced a number of commercially successful movies.

Bunty Aur Babli (2005) A hit film, featured Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, along with Amitabh Bachchan in a supporting role. The movie tells the story of two small-town individuals, Rakesh Trivedi and Vimmi Saluja, who both have big dreams and aspirations. They decide to team up and become a con artist duo, known as 'Bunty Aur Babli' and embark on a journey of deceiving people and living life on their own terms. The film combines comedy, romance, and drama and showcases the adventures and misadventures of the charming duo. The character of DCP Dashrath played by Manoj Bajpayee was the cherry on the cake.

War (2019) Its story revolves around an Indian soldier named Kabir, who goes rogue and becomes a dangerous international criminal. His former protege, Khalid, is assigned the task of bringing him down. The film takes the audience on an action-packed journey filled with high-octane sequences, twists, and turns. The success of 'War' further cemented Aditya Chopra's reputation as a producer of big-budget, high-concept films that cater to a wide audience.

Pathaan (2023) 'Pathaan' marked King Khan's comeback almost after 5 years since his last release. Aditya took the producer's role to help director Siddharth Anand execute one of the costliest movies ever produced in Bollywood. Salman Khan's cameo is still the source of goosebumps to many who said hindi cinema has taken a back seat since the lockdown.

One of the most awaited movies associated with Aditya as a producer is the third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise starring megastar Salman Khan in the lead role. The film is supposed to hit theatres this Diwali. (ANI)

