Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 22 release date, time and what to expect

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 22, titled "A Better Place," is the highly anticipated upcoming episode of the gripping series. In this episode, the story intensifies as Richard Beck, a central character, hastens his plans for a deadly attack, causing Samantha and the rest of the team to panic. Now, Ruzek and his colleagues must race against time to outsmart the coming disaster.

NBC's Chicago P.D. Season 10 kicks off with a riveting premiere episode that throws viewers into the midst of a chaotic shooting on a crowded L subway train. Officers Burgess and Ruzek find themselves trapped on the train with an injured person, compelled to unravel a dark family drama with the limited evidence they have. As they dig deeper into the investigation, Burgess is confronted with painful memories triggered by her involvement in the shooting.

The subsequent episodes witness Detective Atwater becoming increasingly involved in the case, while Upton unknowingly gets caught in a dangerous betrayal, putting her life at risk. Sergeant Voight and the rest of the Intelligence Unit scramble to find Upton before it's too late, relying on minimal leads to track her down.

Amidst these challenges, the team also faces multiple other cases, each presenting its own unique difficulties. Atwater, in particular, grapples with a personal crisis when a shooting at a building he owns results in the tragic death of a child. This heartbreaking incident forces Atwater to confront his strained relationship with his father, Lew. Together, they work tirelessly to solve the case and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Additionally, the aftermath of the shooting at Atwater's building weighs heavily on the team. Determined to prevent further violence, they work relentlessly to ensure the community's safety while seeking justice for the victims. Meanwhile, Burgess and Ruzek find themselves trapped on a subway train following yet another shooting, uncovering a disturbing family drama that stirs up painful memories for Burgess.

State's Attorney Nina Chapman seeks the Intelligence Unit's assistance in investigating a drug runner tied to a previous case. However, Voight discovers a secret from Chapman's past that jeopardizes the investigation and poses a threat to her career.

Another significant storyline in Season 10 revolves around the Beck family and their destructive beliefs. Detective Ruzek begins infiltrating the Becks, gradually earning their trust. However, as the team delves deeper into the family's actions and objectives, they encounter significant obstacles in their quest for justice.

As Episode 22 approaches, viewers eagerly await the climactic showdown between the team and Richard Beck.

Chicago P.D. S 10 E 22 is set to air on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10 p.m. (ET) on NBC. Fans can follow NBC to watch the show. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the popular series.

