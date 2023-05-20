Left Menu

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 22 release date, time and what to expect

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 20-05-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 20:05 IST
Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 22 release date, time and what to expect
Image Credit: Chicago P.D. / Twitter
  • Country:
  • United States

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 22, titled "A Better Place," is the highly anticipated upcoming episode of the gripping series. In this episode, the story intensifies as Richard Beck, a central character, hastens his plans for a deadly attack, causing Samantha and the rest of the team to panic. Now, Ruzek and his colleagues must race against time to outsmart the coming disaster.

NBC's Chicago P.D. Season 10 kicks off with a riveting premiere episode that throws viewers into the midst of a chaotic shooting on a crowded L subway train. Officers Burgess and Ruzek find themselves trapped on the train with an injured person, compelled to unravel a dark family drama with the limited evidence they have. As they dig deeper into the investigation, Burgess is confronted with painful memories triggered by her involvement in the shooting.

The subsequent episodes witness Detective Atwater becoming increasingly involved in the case, while Upton unknowingly gets caught in a dangerous betrayal, putting her life at risk. Sergeant Voight and the rest of the Intelligence Unit scramble to find Upton before it's too late, relying on minimal leads to track her down.

Amidst these challenges, the team also faces multiple other cases, each presenting its own unique difficulties. Atwater, in particular, grapples with a personal crisis when a shooting at a building he owns results in the tragic death of a child. This heartbreaking incident forces Atwater to confront his strained relationship with his father, Lew. Together, they work tirelessly to solve the case and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Additionally, the aftermath of the shooting at Atwater's building weighs heavily on the team. Determined to prevent further violence, they work relentlessly to ensure the community's safety while seeking justice for the victims. Meanwhile, Burgess and Ruzek find themselves trapped on a subway train following yet another shooting, uncovering a disturbing family drama that stirs up painful memories for Burgess.

State's Attorney Nina Chapman seeks the Intelligence Unit's assistance in investigating a drug runner tied to a previous case. However, Voight discovers a secret from Chapman's past that jeopardizes the investigation and poses a threat to her career.

Another significant storyline in Season 10 revolves around the Beck family and their destructive beliefs. Detective Ruzek begins infiltrating the Becks, gradually earning their trust. However, as the team delves deeper into the family's actions and objectives, they encounter significant obstacles in their quest for justice.

As Episode 22 approaches, viewers eagerly await the climactic showdown between the team and Richard Beck.

Chicago P.D. S 10 E 22 is set to air on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10 p.m. (ET) on NBC. Fans can follow NBC to watch the show. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the popular series.

Also Read: Will there be The Curse of Oak Island Season 11? Know in detail

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023