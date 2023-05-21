Left Menu

Cate Blanchett dons habit in Australian director's conversion tale

Cate Blanchett, fresh off her Oscar-nominated performance in "Tar", stars as an eccentric nun at a monastery in 1940s Australia that takes in an Indigenous boy with intriguing powers in "The New Boy," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Newcomer Aswan Reid plays the titular 9-year-old New Boy in the film by Warwick Thornton based on his own experience of walking into a church for the first time at the age of 11.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 02:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 02:05 IST
Cate Blanchett dons habit in Australian director's conversion tale

Cate Blanchett, fresh off her Oscar-nominated performance in "Tar", stars as an eccentric nun at a monastery in 1940s Australia that takes in an Indigenous boy with intriguing powers in "The New Boy," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Newcomer Aswan Reid plays the titular 9-year-old New Boy in the film by Warwick Thornton based on his own experience of walking into a church for the first time at the age of 11. "That's a genesis for a great movie," Thornton told Reuters on Saturday, before joking: "You know, written by child and directed by a grumpy old man is probably how it worked."

The film, which premiered on Friday, is the Australian director's second to be screened in the Un Certain Regard section that runs parallel to the race for top prize at Cannes, the Palme d'Or, after his 2009 entry "Samson and Delilah." Blanchett's nun sets about trying to convert the boy, who can seemingly heal wounds with his touch and starts bleeding from his palms, in a magical-realist conflict of spirituality.

Deborah Mailman, who plays another nun, told Reuters that the film helps viewers understand the emotional gravitas of colonization: "It actually emotionally pushes you to that point of going, 'This is what it is, this is what happened.'" It does that "through the innocence of these young boys who, through no fault of their own, through no choice of their own, are just thrown into a world ... that they have to survive."

Reception has been lukewarm, with the Hollywood Reporter summarizing it as "engrossing, even when the story strays from its path" and the Guardian daily giving it three of five stars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Survey reveals war’s ‘immense’ mental health toll on Ukrainian refugee mothers in Poland

Survey reveals war’s ‘immense’ mental health toll on Ukrainian refugee mothe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023