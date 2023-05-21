Left Menu

Kamal Haasan to be felicitated at IIFA 2023

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the IIFA 2023.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:42 IST
Kamal Haasan to be felicitated at IIFA 2023
Kamal Haasan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the IIFA 2023. Haasan has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and is known for his outstanding performances in several hit films like 'Chachi 420', 'Nayagan', 'Mahanadi', 'Indian', 'Vikram' and many more.

Haasan, 68, began his career as a child artist, at the age of six, in the 1960 Tamil film 'Kalathur Kannamma,' bagging the President's Gold Medal. He won the first of his four National Awards for his performance as a school teacher whose selfless devotion to a young woman suffering from retrograde amnesia leaves him heartbroken in the 1982 Tamil film, Moondram Pirai, which was remade three years later in Hindi as 'Sadma.' Over the years, he has distinguished himself as an actor, filmmaker, screenplay writer, playback singer and TV host, working in not just Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, but also in the Hindi and Bengali industries. Recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, Kamal Haasan is one of Indian cinema's living legends.

Apart from him, actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be awarded for 'Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema' and Designer Manish Malhotra will also be honoured for 'Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema". Riteish Deshmukh flagged off a successful career as an actor with the 2003 romantic drama, Tujhe Meri Kasam. Genelia was his leading lady and they went on to pair up for Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, before tying the knot on February 3, 2012. A year later, Riteish launched his own production house, Mumbai Film Company, with the comedy-drama Balak Palak, which won plenty of awards and accolades.

In 2014, Riteish made his debut in Marathi cinema as an actor, in a double role in 'Lai Bhaari.' Genelia, who also co-produced the action-drama, made a cameo appearance. The film was a blockbuster. Three years later, the couple produced 'Faster Fene' with Amey Wagh playing the titular character created by Bhaskar Ramchandra Bhagwat and a favourite with children, the crime thriller enjoyed a successful run.

In 2018, Genelia produced 'Mauli' which had Riteish in a double role again, playing twin brothers who share the same name. Two years later, he made a special appearance in 'Adrushya' and in 2022, Genelia produced 'Ved,' a romantic drama that reunited them on screen, with Riteish playing her husband. The film was written by Riteish and marked his directorial debut. It was the highest-grossing Marathi film of the year, and the third-highest Marathi grosser of all time, surpassing his own 'Lai Bhaari.' Talking about Fashion designer Manish Malhotra. He has been an integral part of the Hindi film industry for 33 years. He introduced the concept of styling in costume design in Ram Gopal Varma's 1995 musical romance, Rangeela, and since then, has flagged off many new trends, both on-screen and off it.

In 2005, the stylist-entrepreneur launched his eponymous label, Manish Malhotra, and today has three flagship stores in Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. His first international boutique is coming up at the Dubai Mall this year. Manish has also expanded into verticals, like jewellery, and even has his own beauty line. One of the key highlights this year is a fashion show at Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks with Manish showcasing an exclusive "old world charm meets the new world" collection.

The main awards night will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal on May 27 in Abu Dhabi. IIFA Rocks will be held on May 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023