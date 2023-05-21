Cementing imagination: When mundane material moulds traditional sculptures

Bengaluru, May 21(PTI): Even as the visitors to his retrospective show, Kalaayana,(on till May 21) clicked photos and studied the fine lines of his sculptures intently, Shilpi Narayana Rao sat in one corner of the gallery at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, engrossed in finishing his line drawing. Only when someone approached him, he put aside his drawing -- a tad reluctantly -- and listened intently to what was being said. When you point to the drawing he was doing, he shyly flipped open his sketchbook to let you into his imaginary world. Much like his sculptures, which are mythological figures mostly, his line drawing too is a scene from a story in Mahabharata – Shakuntala saying something to sage Kanwa. "I love Shakuntala's story," said the Bengaluru-based artist. This already is no secret if you have given even a cursory glance at the exhibits. Not only a few of his sculptures are on display, but also photographs of his sculptures installed in temples all over Karnataka, his measurements on graph paper for large-scale sculptures, prototypes of sculptures, his anatomical study of the curves of human body, especially that of female form, his attempts to perfect the various mudras and calendar art and line drawings, most of which is dedicated to the allure of Shakuntala, are on display at the Chitrakala Parishath's main gallery.

Much later, as you read the note accompanying the exhibition written by his son, Vishal Kavatekar, assistant professor at the College of Fine Arts, Bengaluru, you can see yet another connection. V Shantaram's films – who made one of the earliest film adaptations of Shakuntala in 1943 – are acknowledged as inspirational. "He did not attend any art school or undergo any other formal training. He learnt all by himself. So not only films, he also drew inspiration from Dalal Art Studio calendar and illustrations that were published in newspapers and magazines," said Kavatekar.

Unlike the flighty strokes of his drawings, his sculptures stand firm -- cast in cement. Sculptures of Hanuman, much larger than life, dominate his portfolio of commissioned works. Rao said since the sculptures he made are on the gopura (temple towers) it does not need to follow shastras. "I was very much influenced by the calendar art, especially that of Sambanand Monappa Pandit. But it was not a deliberate decision to bring changes in traditional sculptures. I focussed a lot on bhava (overall feel or expression) and my particular style emerged," added Rao.

"There was a need for a new style of temple architecture in Karnataka that would adapt to the speed and sensibility of modern times and yet reflect regionalism. Additionally, there was a need for individuals who could work with suitable medium. So, in 1960s and 1970s, with my uncle, sculptor Shilpi K Kashinath, my father started working in cement," said Kavatekar.

Together, the brother expanded the possibilities of cement-based gopuras in Karnataka. But while Kashinath took the modernism route, Rao experimented with the existing style until he found his own language of art.

Cement was not always his preferred medium, added Rao. But it is obvious that he has over time learnt to handle this mundane material deftly. His style is something that can be described as an amalgamation of an understanding of the past and the skillful use of what is available in the present. Standing testimony to this is the unfinished work on display at the exhibition. A protype, made using steel rods to show students how he makes cement sculptures, clearly tells the viewers who the subjects are. Even bareboned, Ram and Hanuman are unmistakable, thanks to their traditionally accepted postures – Ram standing proud and tall holding the bow and Hanuman on his knee, a picture of piety. And yet, steel and cement, the modern-day inventions, are twisted and moulded in a technique that is far away from everything traditional. JR ROH

