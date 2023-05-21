Left Menu

Mohanlal turns 63, social media flooded with birthday wishes

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-05-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 10:40 IST
Mohanlal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned 63 on Sunday with social media flooded with birthday wishes for the actor from all quarters, including politicians and his colleagues in the film industry.

Lalettan, as he is fondly called by many, is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry and has acted in over 350 movies in various languages.

Hashtags #HBDMohanlal, #HBDLalettan and others were trending on the internet as greetings poured in from politicians, film personalities and fans.

''Happy birthday dear@Mohanlal,'' Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished Mohanlal on Twitter.

Similar wishes were extended by Malayalam mega star Mammootty, his son Dulquer Salman and actors Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Aju Varghese, Unni Mukundan, Shwetha Menon and Shine Tom Chacko.

''Happy birthday dear Lal..,'' Mammootty tweeted along with a photo of him and Mohanlal holding hands.

''@Mohanlal Wishing everyone’s dearest, Lalettan the happiest of birthdays !! Waiting for your new releases just like all your fans and always praying for your health and safety,'' Dulquer Salman tweeted.

Manju Warrier, in her tweet, said, ''Happy Birthday Laletta! Thank you for showing us how to love the life we live! #happybirthday @Mohanlal #Lalettan.'' Mohanlal has been honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019, India's fourth and third highest civilian honours, for his contributions to Indian cinema.

He also became the country's first actor to be awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army in 2009.

Mohanlal's debut movie was 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal' in which he played the role of a villain.

'Ram: Part 1' and 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure' are his upcoming films and in various stages of post-production.

