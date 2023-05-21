GT win toss, elect to bowl against RCB
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. For RCB, leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma is playing in place of Karn Sharma in a like-for-like replacement, while GT are unchanged. The Teams: Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, V Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi Stadium: A happy hunting ground for Shubman Gill
IPL 2023: Had not hit sixes in last two matches, so I struck a few, says GT's Shubman Gill after win over LSG
Cricketer Shubman Gill to voice Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar
Shubman Gill's maiden IPL century powers GT's total to 188/9 vs SRH
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami's heroics seal 34-run victory for GT against SRH