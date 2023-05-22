Left Menu

Mental health matters: Deepika Padukone after Dwayne Johnson says he didn't know what depression was

I didnt know what mental health was, I didnt know what depression was.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 11:52 IST
Mental health matters: Deepika Padukone after Dwayne Johnson says he didn't know what depression was
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Hindi cinema star Deepika Padukone has lent support to Dwayne Johnson following the Hollywood heavyweight's revelation that he struggled with depression during his university days.

Padukone, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, shared a snippet of Johnson's interview with The Pivot podcast on her Instagram Stories late Sunday night.

''Mental Health Matters,'' the ''Pathaan'' star captioned her post.

During the interview, Johnson recalled his first brush with depression at the University of Miami in Florida.

''The interesting thing at that time is, I just didn’t know what it was... I didn't know what mental health was, I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't wanna be there,'' the former professional wrestler had said in the conversation.

Johnson said he has ''worked hard over the years to gain the emotional tools'' for managing his mental health.

In 2015, Padukone set up Live, Love, Laugh Foundation to bring hope to those in India who are faced with stress, depression and anxiety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

