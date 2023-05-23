Left Menu

Lara Dutta gets nostalgic as 'Andaaz' completes 20 years

Actor Lara Dutta turned nostalgic as her movie 'Andaaz' has completed 20 years of its release. Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, Lara shared pictures

Andaaz movie poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Lara Dutta turned nostalgic as her movie 'Andaaz' has completed 20 years of its release. Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, Lara shared pictures and wrote, "And just like that........ it's been 20 years!!! What an incredible, exhilarating journey!!! Always grateful! First of all to the audience and fans!

She also thanked Suneel Darshan and director Raj Kanwar for offering the movie. She wrote, "To @suneeldarshan for offering me my first film and being the wonderful, cultured, caring person he is. My dearest Raj ji for being the most patient teacher." She also added, "My forever most handsome, most fun, always there for me, @akshaykumar For just being who he is!!! @priyankachopra we'll always have each other's backs!. Ever grateful for what the Indian film industry has given me!."

The first picture showcased the cast in the movie's poster. The other picture features Akshay Kumar and Lara looking towards the sky from their sunglasses. 'Andaaz' revolves around Raj's (played by Akshay Kumar) emotional struggle to navigate his relationships with Kajal and Jiya, and the choices he makes that affect their lives. It explores themes of love, friendship, and the complexities of relationships.

The film, released in 2003, stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The film was a massive hit and received a positive response from the audience for its storyline and soundtrack. Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got married in the year 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saira in 2012.

After a hiatus from the silver screen, Lara played the role of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom', which hit the theatres in 2021. Lara has worked in Vishal's direction in his OTT debut project 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley'. The former Miss Universe made her web debut with Hotstar's original 'Hundred' in 2020. Later, she acted in a couple of series like, 'Hiccups and Hookups', 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

