Sunny Hinduja wraps up 'Aspirants' season 2

Actor Sunny Hinduja has finished shooting for the second season of TVF 'Aspirants'. Opening up about his experience of shooting the second season, Sunny said, "It's been such a fun and memorable journey shooting for Aspirants Season 2. The amount of love fans showered on me and the show in the first season was endearing. We have tried to make the second season more special which probably the viewers will enjoy watching. As a team, we can't wait to bring the show out for the audiences."

Released in 2021, 'Aspirants' is a story of 3 friends - Abhilash, Shwetketu(SK) and Guri. The story revolves around the past and the present time where the past captures the struggle and the drama behind the making of UPSC CSE aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar of Delhi, while the present talks about the aftermath. Apart from this, Sunny Hinduja will also be seen in YRF Studio's first web series "The Railway Men" along with other unannounced projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)