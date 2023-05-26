IIFA Rocks 2023: Kavita Seth, son Kanishk croon to 'Rangi Saari' on green carpet

What's life without music? Be it a film or real-life event, a dash of music is needed at most places, especially to uplift people's spirits. Currently, music lovers in Abu Dhabi are lucky as renowned singers from Bollywood are adding a soulful touch to the capital of UAE with their performances at IIFA Rocks 2023. Veteran singer Kavita Seth and her composer son Kanishk Seth, who are nominated for their hit song 'Rangi Saari', spoke to ANI on the green carpet on Friday.

The mother-son also sang a few lines of their track for fans. "It's a special feeling to be nominated with my son. I am extremely excited and happy for my son," Kavita Seth said.

The glittery award show is held every year to honour the actors, films, directors and other crafts in the Hindi film industry. Farah Khan and RajKummar are the hosts for IIFA Rocks 2023 this year. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will host the awards night on Saturday.

This year, several great films and performances are in the run for the top titles while Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra:Part One and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Actors Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Hrithik Roshan are in the run for the Best Actor Male category award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)