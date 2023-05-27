Yellen extends earliest potential US default date to June 5

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday extended the deadline for raising the federal debt limit, saying the government could default on its debt as early as June 5 without increasing the country's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Yellen had previously put that date as in early June, or potentially as early as June 1.

