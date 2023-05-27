Left Menu

Unnecessary chatter: Vicky Kaushal on viral video of him being blocked by Salman Khan's security

There is this unnecessary chatter about things. Theres no point in talking about that, Kaushal told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Rocks ceremony.Later at the IIFA green carpet, Khan walked up to Kaushal and hugged him, putting an end to all speculation.Kaushal is set to host the IIFA Awards ceremony on Saturday with actor Abhishek Bachchan.On the movie front, the actor will be next seen with Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, set to be released theatrically on June 2.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 27-05-2023 02:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 02:33 IST
Unnecessary chatter: Vicky Kaushal on viral video of him being blocked by Salman Khan's security

''Sometimes things aren't how they seem in a video,'' said Vicky Kaushal, reacting to a viral clip that seemingly showed him being blocked by superstar Salman Khan's security team.

On Friday, the video from the sidelines of the 2023 IIFA Awards and Weekend went viral on social media, showing Khan's security team seemingly pushing the ''Sardar Udham'' actor when he stopped to greet Salman.

''Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain.(Sometimes things are blown out of proportion). There is this unnecessary chatter about things. And things aren't how they seem in a video. There's no point in talking about that,'' Kaushal told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Rocks ceremony.

Later at the IIFA green carpet, Khan walked up to Kaushal and hugged him, putting an end to all speculation.

Kaushal is set to host the IIFA Awards ceremony on Saturday with actor Abhishek Bachchan.

On the movie front, the actor will be next seen with Sara Ali Khan in ''Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'', set to be released theatrically on June 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023