Hope Irrfan is looking up from there: Sutapa on Babil's win at IIFA Awards

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's win at the IIFA Awards 2023 for his debut movie ''Qala'' is nothing short of heartwarming, says his mother Sutapa Sikdar.

At the 23rd edition of IIFA Awards on Saturday, Babil shared the best debut (male) award with Shantanu Maheshwari of "Gangubai Kathiawadi" fame.

Sutapa, who walked the green carpet with Babil, said her son's achievement has made her happy and emotional.

''It feels great. I think great is a generic word, it touches here (heart). I hope and wish that Irrfan is looking up from there," the writer told PTI.

Irrfan died at the age of 54 in April 2020, following a battle with a rare form of cancer.

Sutapa said the late actor made a decision to keep his two sons -- Babil and Ayaan -- away from the limelight.

''Irrfan was not very fond of taking the kids to award functions. He kept them away from the limelight completely. So they have hardly been to any award functions," Sutapa said.

She added that her fondest memory of attending an award function with Irrfan was at the Spirit Awards in the US in 2008. The actor was nominated for the best supporting male award for his performance in Mira Nair's critically-acclaimed drama "The Namesake".

