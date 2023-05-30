Left Menu

"Gimme more..." Ananya Panday reveals love for momos

Taking to Instagram, on Monday, Ananya shared a picture of momos and captioned it, "gimme more."

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 09:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 09:11 IST
"Gimme more..." Ananya Panday reveals love for momos
Ananya Panday (image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ananya Panday had a perfectly fun day while binge-watched a drama with momos in her snacks. Taking to Instagram, on Monday, Ananya shared a picture of momos and captioned it, "gimme more."

Another story of Ananya showcased a poster of the movie 'Father of the bride'. Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career." She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

