The Witcher Season 3: Star Mecia Simson confident Henry Cavill's exit won't impact the show

The Witcher, a popular fantasy series on Netflix, is making a comeback this summer for its third season. This new season will be divided into two parts, Vol 1 and Vol 2 will be released on June 29 and July 27 respectively. And it will mark the end of Henry Cavill's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia, the silver-haired monster slayer. Stepping into the role for the fourth season is Liam Hemsworth, who has been confirmed to continue in the role for a while.

Despite Henry Cavill's departure, Mercia Simson, one of the stars of the show, is confident that it won't have a major impact on the show's future. There are indications that The Witcher Season 5 has been confirmed, as suggested by a casting agent, indicating their confidence in moving forward without Cavill.

During an interview on the A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane podcast, Simson, who plays Francesca Findabair, expressed her surprise upon learning about Cavill's exit. While she feels a sense of sadness as it marks the end of an era, she believes that there are still exciting things in store for the show.

"I was very shocked when I found out because we've done three seasons with him. Obviously, it's sad because it's an end of an era. But that's okay. And I think what comes next... there's going to be more exciting things that are going to happen. I think the show is still going to be great and I feel like we're grateful that we had the time that we did when we had him. Of course it's sad, but, honestly, I don't think it's going to affect the show that much. I feel like the show is so big and there's so many elements to it that-- I just feel like everything is going to be okay. It'll be a nice transition and I think [Hemsworth] is going to do an amazing job."

Sophie Holland, the casting director for The Witcher, confirmed in an interview with Deadline that Liam Hemsworth and the rest of the cast will be returning for a fifth season on Netflix. Holland, who has also worked on other Netflix projects like Wednesday and Shadow and Bone, shared the news, stating, "We’re just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five."

This confirmation aligns with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's previous remarks about Hemsworth taking on the role of Geralt. Hissrich had mentioned that, despite the possibility of ending the show after Henry Cavill's departure, there are "just too many stories left to tell." Regarding Hemsworth's involvement, Hissrich expressed excitement, saying, "We're all excited about Liam coming in. He's got enormous shoes to fill, but also has a lot of energy and a lot of excitement for it."

What to expect from The Witcher Season 3

This season will directly adapt the fifth book in the series, Time of Contempt, and will revolve around Geralt's mission to protect Ciri, his Child of Surprise, with the assistance of the powerful sorceress Yennefer.

One of the significant challenges Geralt faces is the shocking revelation that Ciri's father is the White Flame, also known as Emhyr Var Emreis, the Emperor of Nilfgaard. This revelation adds a new layer of complexity to their situation. However, the primary threat they must contend with is the emergence of the Wild Hunt, a group determined to capture Ciri. Thanks to the prequel series, Witcher: Blood Origin, which takes place a thousand years prior, we now have a better understanding of how these menacing specters have come to terrorize the world.

The official plot for The Witcher Season 3 of The Witcher reveals that as monarchs, mages, and various creatures vie to capture Ciri, Geralt takes her into hiding, resolute in protecting their newly reunited family from those who seek to destroy it. Yennefer, entrusted with Ciri's magical training, leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, hoping to delve into the untapped potential of Ciri's powers. However, they soon discover that Aretuza is embroiled in a treacherous battleground of political corruption and dark magic. To survive, they must fight back, risking everything in the process, or face the heartbreaking possibility of losing each other forever.

The first part of Season 3 of The Witcher will be available on Netflix starting on June 29. If you haven't watched it yet, the first and second seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the Season 3 trailer below for a glimpse of what's to come.