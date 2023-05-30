Goa foundation day celebrated at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan

The Goa foundation day was celebrated ''for the first time'' at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, an official release said here.

The celebration took place as part of the Union government's Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat initiative, it said.

Goa got full statehood on May 30, 1987.

Governor Ramesh Bais felicitated eminent personalities who live in Maharashtra but are originally from Goa, including social worker Dr Armida Fernandez, vocalist Ajit Kadkade, Devki Pandit, playback singer Sudesh Bhosle, Ashank Desai, Deepa Suhas Awchat, Suman Ramesh Tulsiani and 'Aami Goenkar' president Mohan Sanjhgiri.

`Aami Goenkar' presented a cultural programme on the occasion. Dr Ghanashyam Borkar presented select poems of renowned Marathi-Konkani poet late B B Borkar, while Shakuntala Barne presented folk songs, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)