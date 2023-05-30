This is how Karan Wahi wished Jennifer Winget on her birthday

Actor Karan Wahi penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Jennifer Winget. Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote,"Hpppy Birthday @jenniferwinget1 Love & More Love your way...Sometimes I feel like writing a paragraph for you But each time I realise that poetry cant be expressed in a paragraph."

He added, "Uff kya bol dia maine..Chalo abhi kaafi hogaya aage ke memes,tags ke liyeBaaki baatein wen we do Baatein." Karan also shared a string of his images with Jennifer, serving friends' goals.

The post garnered loads of likes and comments. "How adorable," a social media user commented.

"You both are so cute. Friendship goals," another one wrote. Karan and Jennifer have worked together in 'Dill Mill Gayye 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)