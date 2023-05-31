"Working on 'Rafuchakkar' has been an incredible journey for me as an actor," says Aksha Pardasany

Actor Aksha Pardasany, who will be seen in the web series 'Rafuchakkar', is excited about her new project. A recent teaser for 'Rafuchakkar' provided a sneak peek into the realm of duplicity, piquing the audience's excitement for the show. The teaser shows Aksha as a crime branch officer in the web show.

Speaking about her new project, Aksha said, "Working on 'Rafuchakkar' has been an incredible journey for me as an actor. The opportunity to work on and bring this thrilling story to life has been exciting. I am thrilled to be a part of such a promising project and can't wait for the audience to witness it." Aksha has been a part of several notable films. In the 2011 Telugu romantic comedy action film 'Kandireega', directed by Santosh Srinivas, Aksha shared the screen with actors Ram Pothineni, Sonu Sood, and Hansika Motwani. In the 2008 Telugu film 'Yuvatha', directed by Parasuram, Aksha was seen alongside Nikhil Siddhartha.

Directed by Ritam Shrivastava, 'Rafuchakkar' stars Maniesh Paul in the leading role along with Priya Bapat and others. (ANI)

