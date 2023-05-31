Left Menu

"Working on 'Rafuchakkar' has been an incredible journey for me as an actor," says Aksha Pardasany

Speaking about her new project, Aksha said, "Working on 'Rafuchakkar' has been an incredible journey for me as an actor. The opportunity to work on and bring this thrilling story to life has been exciting. I am thrilled to be a part of such a promising project and can't wait for the audience to witness it."

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:36 IST
"Working on 'Rafuchakkar' has been an incredible journey for me as an actor," says Aksha Pardasany
Aksha Pardasany (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aksha Pardasany, who will be seen in the web series 'Rafuchakkar', is excited about her new project. A recent teaser for 'Rafuchakkar' provided a sneak peek into the realm of duplicity, piquing the audience's excitement for the show. The teaser shows Aksha as a crime branch officer in the web show.

Speaking about her new project, Aksha said, "Working on 'Rafuchakkar' has been an incredible journey for me as an actor. The opportunity to work on and bring this thrilling story to life has been exciting. I am thrilled to be a part of such a promising project and can't wait for the audience to witness it." Aksha has been a part of several notable films. In the 2011 Telugu romantic comedy action film 'Kandireega', directed by Santosh Srinivas, Aksha shared the screen with actors Ram Pothineni, Sonu Sood, and Hansika Motwani. In the 2008 Telugu film 'Yuvatha', directed by Parasuram, Aksha was seen alongside Nikhil Siddhartha.

Directed by Ritam Shrivastava, 'Rafuchakkar' stars Maniesh Paul in the leading role along with Priya Bapat and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023