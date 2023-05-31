Kate Beckinsale lauds Keanu Reeves for saving her from wardrobe malfunction at 1993 Cannes Film Fest

Actor Kate Beckinsale has revealed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves once came to her aid and helped her avoid a major wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Calling Reeves and actor Robert Sean Leonard ''absolute legends'', the actor said the incident happened in 1993 when she attended the film gala for the premiere of her debut movie ''Much Ado About Nothing''.

In an Instagram post, the 49-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of herself on the Cannes red carpet with Reeves, Leonard and another co-star Denzel Washington.

''I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind.

''I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked,'' Beckinsale wrote.

The actor said she ''whispered'' to Reeves and Leonard about what happened with her dress.

''In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word 'gusset' before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked,'' Beckinsale said.

The actor's post came days after she walked the red carpet at the 2023 edition of the Cannes Film Festival and attended the premiere of Julliette Binoche-starrer ''The Pot-au-Feu''.

